Man City boss Guardiola offers Savinho, Foden updates

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola provided an update on the fitness of Savinho and Phil Foden.

The Citizens emerged with a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend.

However, they are now sweating on the fitness of two key players, with Guardiola enlightening fans.

“It looks like cramp,” said Guardiola on Savinho.

“I didn’t speak to the doctor; we will see.”

And the Catalan also had encouraging news on Phil Foden, who has missed the past three games with illness.

“He didn’t train too many sessions,” he added.

“Step by step. I am delighted he is back. We need him desperately and it’s important for us that he is back.

“He has trained this week. The game was tight, and I decided to use other options.”