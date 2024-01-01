Man City boss Guardiola: Newcastle a title threat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola sees Newcastle as title challengers.

Guardiola insists there's more than only Arsenal which are threats to their Premier League title.

He said: "Always at the beginning of the season, the first target is to finish in the top four.

"People say: 'Oh, come on', I say 'no'. Newcastle are not in Europe, and are going to play one game a week. Newcastle with one game a week this season will be the Newcastle of two seasons ago.

"Arsenal are not necessary to talk about. Liverpool are not necessary to talk about. I know the signings of (Man) United, they are going to take the momentum and they will be there.

"Tottenham, I'm pretty sure they invest and with the young players and the manager knows better. There are a lot of teams - Chelsea again, the amount of players and their quality and the manager. Six or seven teams will be there and if you drop a little bit, you will be away."