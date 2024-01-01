Man City boss Guardiola: McAtee will not leave

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says James McAtee will be part of his squad this season.

Guardiola insists the attacker will not leave this month.

After their Community Shield triumph, the manager said: "It is difficult to find players with a nose for goal in small spaces.

"That is why I told the sports director at the beginning of preseason that I will not loan him out and that I will not sell him.

"I need his special quality in small spaces. James has this ability."