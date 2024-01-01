Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd remain in PSG talks over 'eager' Ugarte
IT'S DONE? Bayern Munich ACCEPT Man Utd offers for De Ligt and Mazraoui
Man Utd suffer fresh Yoro blow
Liverpool chiefs convinced of Diaz plans

Man City boss Guardiola: McAtee will not leave

Man City boss Guardiola: McAtee will not leave
Man City boss Guardiola: McAtee will not leave
Man City boss Guardiola: McAtee will not leaveAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says James McAtee will be part of his squad this season.

Guardiola insists the attacker will not leave this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After their Community Shield triumph, the manager said: "It is difficult to find players with a nose for goal in small spaces.

"That is why I told the sports director at the beginning of preseason that I will not loan him out and that I will not sell him.

"I need his special quality in small spaces. James has this ability."

Mentions
McAtee JamesGuardiola PepManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City looking at replacement for Alvarez
Pep & co caught out? Why Julian Alvarez's sale leaves Man City much weaker
Man City hoping to give improved contract to young star ahead of new season