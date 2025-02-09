Man City boss Guardiola: If we can spend money, it's because we have the money

Man City boss Guardiola: If we spend big it's because we can

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has defended their winter market spending.

City splashed out almost £200m to bring in the likes of Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Guardiola said, "Just so you know, in the last five years we have been last in the top six in terms of net spending.

"Even after what we spent in this transfer window, we are far away from Chelsea, United, Arsenal, Tottenham and even Liverpool because we have sold a lot in recent seasons.

"In the end, every club can do what it wants, right? And if we can spend money, it's because we have the money."