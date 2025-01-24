Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Chelsea agree record fee to sign Kairat striker Satpaev
Chelsea boss Maresca: Never good time to face Man City; do we need Garnacho?
Amorim: Garnacho IS a Man Utd player

Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's wordsAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits they've lost their fear factor this season.

Guardiola says he sees opposition teams now attacking them more aggressively.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Everyone came to the Etihad and stayed back," he said. "The first team I saw man-marking was Neil Warnock at Cardiff. Now everyone does it. Everyone comes here, it doesn't matter, man to man.

"They just jump to Ederson or Stefan (Ortega). You have to adapt, do it better with the ball, otherwise you are not qualifying for the Champions League.

"Our problem is with the ball. This season it is what we have missed.

"If you have the ball and don't pass properly to your mate, everything is so difficult."

Guardiola also set out new targets for City this season.

"There are seasons when there are a lot of difficulties," Guardiola said. "How do you stand up? How do you stay there?

"I remember Jose (Mourinho). I don't know the reality of United but he said many times finishing second in that season was his biggest success. I understand completely."

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester City
Related Articles
Silva speaks on his relationship with Amorim ahead of Fulham's clash with Man Utd
Clinton Morrison exclusive: Reviewing Prem clubs in Champions League; Man City? It's bonkers!
Chelsea boss Maresca: Never good time to face Man City; do we need Garnacho?