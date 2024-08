Man City boss Guardiola hoping for Haaland return

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland is feeling better ahead of their preseason friendly with Chelsea.

Haaland has struggled with some strains so far in preseason.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Guardiola said ahead of today's game: "He has woken up and feels much better. And I hope that he can play a few minutes against Chelsea."

Guardiola was also asked about talk of Atletico Madrid bidding for Julian Alvarez.

But he would only reply: "No comment."