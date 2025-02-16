Tribal Football
Most Read
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward

Man City boss Guardiola delivers Haaland injury update

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola delivers Haaland injury update
Man City boss Guardiola delivers Haaland injury updateAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has played down an injury scare for Erling Haaland after yesterday's 4-0 win against Newcastle United.

Haaland was forced off with a strain in the final four minutes, just days before their second-leg Champions League round 16 playoff trip to Real Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guardiola said afterwards: "When he went down everyone was scared but he walked off smiling and the doctor didn’t tell me bad news so hopefully he is fine."

Haaland was handed the captaincy for the day and Guardiola also said: "Haaland has signed a 10 year contract, so I have the feeling about him as captain.

"I am really happy for him."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Newcastle boss Howe: Cup final no excuse for Man City collapse
Man City boss Guardiola delighted with Marmoush, Nico for victory over Newcastle
Man City keeper Ederson proud after making record-breaking assist