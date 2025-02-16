Man City boss Guardiola delivers Haaland injury update

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has played down an injury scare for Erling Haaland after yesterday's 4-0 win against Newcastle United.

Haaland was forced off with a strain in the final four minutes, just days before their second-leg Champions League round 16 playoff trip to Real Madrid.

Guardiola said afterwards: "When he went down everyone was scared but he walked off smiling and the doctor didn’t tell me bad news so hopefully he is fine."

Haaland was handed the captaincy for the day and Guardiola also said: "Haaland has signed a 10 year contract, so I have the feeling about him as captain.

"I am really happy for him."