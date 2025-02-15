Man City boss Guardiola calls for calendar rethink

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola feels they're in a difficult situation over the injury issues.

City have been hit by a series of major injury setbacks this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola said, "I always expect injuries during a season, but not so many.

"And it's not just a problem for Manchester City. We see the same thing at Tottenham and Arsenal right now.

"We actually see it with most teams besides Liverpool. Also at Real Madrid. It happens on many teams.

"And that's what happens when you play so many matches season after season. That's why things happen that happened to Akanji, where the body says enough is enough.

"And what's the solution? I think Jürgen Klopp and I have talked about it in the past. Look at the calendar. I don't see any other causes for the many injuries.

"It's not going to happen that there will be fewer Premier League matches.

"The only solution is to have 40 players in the squad. But that's impossible. Then the clubs go bankrupt.

"How to pay wages to 40 players and afford transfers. It's impossible."