Man City boss Guardiola: Board support has been amazing

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he appreciates the long-term support he's received from the board.

Guardiola has no doubts about the backing from chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak, CEO Ferran Soriano and sports director Txiki Begiristain. This despite their inconsistency this season.

“I’m going to make an incredible, huge compliment for my Chairman,” said Guardiola.

“I don’t have to make a compliment just because I have to do it. I have a contract for two more years.

“The first season and this season was tough, but I never felt them closer to me.

“Most of the time I say ‘Come on, let’s go’ and most of the times they say ‘Pep, it’s going to go well, don’t worry, keep working, it’s life’ and they’ve been unbelievable.

“I’m still here not sacked because what happened in the recent past has been extraordinary and especially because of the type of Chairman, CEO, and Sporting Director that we have.

“In other clubs and cultures, it may be different.

“We are fourth, not bottom of the Premier League. Even with how we struggle we are in a more that decent place.

“We will not fight for the Premier League but for the FA Cup we are there but in the Champions League, we were miles away like we could not expect at the beginning of the season.

“Always I felt that whatever happened, they are there.

“I appreciate it a lot. Maybe some managers talk about bosses to extend contracts but that isn’t the case because it’s already done.

“But they have been amazing.”