Man City boss Guardiola: Arsenal are on fire!

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's wary of facing an improving Arsenal this season.

Guardiola concedes he sees the Gunners as an ever growing threat to City's domestic dominance.

He swaid, "I've been worried about their skill for years, because every year they improve. I see Arsenal playing at the same level as last season.

"They're on fire. Every year It seems like they're getting harder and harder."

On his future, he added: "I have to decide what I want to do in my life. If I want to continue here, take a break, coach national teams or not. Right now I'm here and when it comes to competitions my energy increases again, so I'm completely excited for the season because I see things I like here."