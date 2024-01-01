Man City boss Guardiola admits: Haaland irreplaceable for us

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on Erling Haaland.

The Norway forward was at his clinical best, netting a hat trick in a 4-1 win over Ipswich.

While Haaland was not heavily involved in buildup in this game, he took nearly every chance that fell his way.

“Last season he (Haaland) was fine,” expressed Guardiola about his star forward. 

“It’s good while it’s one day a week but we will have to see what happens when we start the crazy schedule for all the teams after the international break when we start Champions League, Carabao Cup and the Premier League.

“With the absence of Oscar (Bobb) who could play in that position as well because he’s really good but of course Erling is irreplaceable for many aspects.

“We will find a way when he needs a rest or other circumstances, hopefully not, but to continue to be clinical and to play good.”

