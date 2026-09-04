Maresca confirms Enzo Fernandez captaincy decision ahead of Man City debut

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed club record signing Enzo Fernandez could make an instant debut at home to Coventry City tomorrow.

City completed a £125M deadline day deal to bring Fernandez to Manchester in an agreement which matched the Premier League transfer record held by Liverpool's Alexander Isak.

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It's the second huge transfer of Fernandez's career after previously breaking the record when he joined Chelsea from Benfica for £106M in 2023.

Ahead of hosting Coventry - on back of winning both league games so far this season - Maresca stated Fernandez is in his plans, but added he will not be joining Ruben Dias, Erling Haaland, Marc Guehi and Gianluigi Donnarumma in the club's captain group.

"He knows how to win - World Cup, Club World Cup - and the main thing is that he's a winner.

"When you belong to a squad and another winning player arrives, they are always happy.

"I can promise you that in the last four or five days, four or five players were asking if he's coming or not because they want him with us.

"It's very important that he's with us, and we are 100% happy with that, and he's ready to play.

"But, the captains remain as Ruben Dias, Erling Haaland, Marc Guehi and Gianluigi Donnarumma."