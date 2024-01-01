Man City blast back at Prem legal claims

The landscape of English football has been rocked by a significant dispute, as Manchester City has leveled accusations against the Premier League.

The Citizens have been engaged in various legal battles with the league in recent years.

One such case involves sponsorships and how their values may be inflated as a result of relationships between those companies and the owners of the clubs.

Per The Mail, City were informed that most of the league’s rules regarding this matter are unlawful.

However, the Premier League disputes that claim, stating that only a small portion of the rules have been deemed unlawful.

Now the Premier League are facing serious questions over the work of their legal department.