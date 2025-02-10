Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Man City attacker Grealish: '24 my toughest year
Man City attacker Grealish: '24 my toughest year
Midfielder Jack Grealish admitted that the past year has been the toughest of his life, reflecting on personal and professional struggles. 

After assisting Kevin De Bruyne’s late winner in Manchester City’s narrow FA Cup victory over Leyton Orient, Grealish opened up about his challenging form. 

Missing out on England’s Euro 2024 squad and enduring a goal drought throughout the past year have marked a difficult period for the ex-Aston Villa man.

Grealish said: "Last year, the whole year itself, it was weird because my little daughter was born, but apart from that it was one of the most difficult years - probably the most difficult year of my life for many reasons, on and off the pitch.

"I found it really difficult. But it’s a new year, a sort of fresh start, and hopefully I can kick on from here. I feel like in my last few games that I have played, against Palace, Salford and Orient, I am trying to be involved more in the goals and assists.

"Listen, I want to start playing more often and have that rhythm - the way I was a couple of years ago when I was playing a lot of games in a row. I do find it difficult at times to come in and out of games, not really playing. Hopefully I can keep training well and playing a few more games.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGrealish JackManchester City
