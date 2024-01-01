Man City ace De Bruyne: UEFA and FIFA do not care

Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne feels football's busy calendar will never change.

De Bruyne says City's crowded fixture list is no surprise.

He said, "With the Club World Cup next year, there will be three weeks between the final and the start of the Premier League. Three weeks of holidays and preparation... We are approaching 80 games a season.

"There are unions, in England and elsewhere, that have tried to change things but it is not possible.

"UEFA and FIFA continue on this path. Why? They do not care. It is the money that talks".