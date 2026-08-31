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Malo Gusto set for Chelsea stay after rejecting move to Spanish giants

Malo Gusto set for Chelsea stay after rejecting move to Spanish giants
Malo Gusto set for Chelsea stay after rejecting move to Spanish giantsJohn Walton / PA Images / Profimedia

Malo Gusto is reportedly set to stay at Chelsea beyond the transfer window after rejecting a move to Atletico Madrid.

It has been widely reported that Chelsea are willing to sell Gusto, 23, should their massive £75 million valuation be met, but weren’t actively looking to move him on.

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As of yet, no suitable offers have come in for the France international, despite reported interest from Man City and PSG.

According to L’Equipe (via Get French Football News), Gusto is now expected to remain at Stamford Bridge having rejected the chance to join Atletico Madrid on loan.

It’s understood that the Spanish side were looking to sign him temporarily for 2026-27, with an option to make it permanent next summer.

Gusto has started both of Chelsea’s Premier League games under new boss Xabi Alonso, first as a right wing-back and then second as a central midfielder.

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Premier LeagueMalo GustoChelseaAtl. MadridLaLigaFootball transfers

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