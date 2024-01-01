Malacia joins Man Utd training

Tyrell Malacia joined Manchester United training on Friday.

The Holland fullback was applauded onto the training pitch by teammates as he hit the grass for the first time this year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Malacia has struggled with injury for the past 18 months, but there is hope he will play again by the end of the year.

The 25 year-old took part in training, including in rondos with his teammates.

Malacia made 39 appearances in his first season with United before last year's injury setback.