Tribal Football
Most Read
Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub hands
Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide
Man Utd made serious push for PSG-owned Simons, but...
Departing Palace youngster Lusale confirms Man Utd move

Malacia joins Man Utd training

Malacia joins Man Utd training
Malacia joins Man Utd trainingAction Plus
Tyrell Malacia joined Manchester United training on Friday.

The Holland fullback was applauded onto the training pitch by teammates as he hit the grass for the first time this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Malacia has struggled with injury for the past 18 months, but there is hope he will play again by the end of the year.

The 25 year-old took part in training, including in rondos with his teammates.

Malacia made 39 appearances in his first season with United before last year's injury setback.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMalacia TyrellManchester United
Related Articles
Ugarte AND Chilwell? Why signing Chelsea's discarded left-back makes sense for Man Utd
Man Utd boss Ten Hag pushed about Mainoo contract talks
Man Utd include Malacia in Europa League squad