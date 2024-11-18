Mainoo set to be a favourite under Amorim in new Man Utd formation

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is said to consider Kobbie Mainoo a crucial player.

The Red Devils are very proud of the way that Mainoo has integrated into the first team after emerging from the youth setup.

Now they are hoping that manager Amorim will be able to use Mainoo in his 3-4-3 formation.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Amorim knows all about the midfielder and will integrate him into the team once he is fully fit.

Another who the manager rates is Leny Yoro, who arrived in the summer from Lille.

Yoro is now fully fit after fracturing his foot in a pre-season game against Arsenal.