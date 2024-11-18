Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP
Spain coach De la Fuente denies keeping Pedri, Olmo apart
Lisandro rejects family request to get back to Man Utd and Amorim

Mainoo set to be a favourite under Amorim in new Man Utd formation

Ansser Sadiq
Mainoo set to be a favourite under Amorim in new Man Utd formation
Mainoo set to be a favourite under Amorim in new Man Utd formationAction Plus
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is said to consider Kobbie Mainoo a crucial player.

The Red Devils are very proud of the way that Mainoo has integrated into the first team after emerging from the youth setup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now they are hoping that manager Amorim will be able to use Mainoo in his 3-4-3 formation.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Amorim knows all about the midfielder and will integrate him into the team once he is fully fit.

Another who the manager rates is Leny Yoro, who arrived in the summer from Lille.

Yoro is now fully fit after fracturing his foot in a pre-season game against Arsenal.

Mentions
Amorim RubenMainoo KobbieManchester UnitedArsenalLillePremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd open to offers for failed winger as January transfer window approaches
Coventry owner King happy with Gyokeres sale: We'll get more when Sporting CP cash in
Man Utd top brass happy with Amorim first impressions