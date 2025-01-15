Maguire could help Man Utd save a lot of money this winter after his form picks up

Maguire could help Man Utd save a lot of money this winter after his form starts to pick up

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire may save the club a lot of money this summer.

The center-half’s United career appeared to be nearing its conclusion at the start of the season.

However, he has proved very useful in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, earning a starting spot.

Per The Mail, he may well stay and renew his contract, or see the club trigger a one year extension.

That would ensure they do not need to replace him, at a time when many other positions need strengthening.

United are going to lose defenders Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof as free agents in the summer.