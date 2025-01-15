Dwight Yorke exclusive: A challenge for Zirkzee - and one for Man Utd fans over Amad

Manchester United Treble winner Dwight Yorke has called on Joshua Zirkzee to fight for his Old Trafford career.

While unsure if Zirkzee's game suits the Premier League, Yorke would like to see a show of character from the Holland striker.

Yorke, now coach of Trinidad & Tobago, told Tribalfootball.com: "Sometimes, you're just not suited to the league or the club. Joshua Zirkzee looks a bit off the pace, he doesn't seem to be able to play in the Premier League. But, you will always struggle in a team without confidence and producing poor results.

"Zirkzee is still a young man, he can go away and rebuild his career back in Italy. If he can't see a future for himself at the club, then he should leave England because it's a tough league to adapt to especially when you play for Man United, where you have all the pressure on you. He can take the easy way out and leave in January, or prove all his doubters wrong and fight for his place for the rest of the season."

In contrast to Zirkzee, Amad Diallo has thrived this season under both Erik ten Hag and his successor Ruben Amorim.

And Yorke admits he's been impressed, though urges fans not to get carried away with the youngster's progress.

"I wouldn't go as far as to say Amad Diallo can become a great at Man United, he's got a long way to go but he's a breath of fresh air in the attack. Amad has a very unique profile, which as a forward myself, I can really appreciate his ability. He has the knack of making defenders commit and then dribble past them. Amad forces players back in the box with his tricks and he has an eye for goal. Amad has the potential to be a very good player for the club."

Yorke, meanwhile, says Amorim needs to find a way for United to stop dropping points against smaller teams. The former United striker insists consistency will be the key for Amorim establishing himself at Old Trafford.

He said, "Any manager who comes to Man United, or any Premier League club in fact, will be judged purely based on results. Even he's coming in to change things around the club, I still expect Ruben Amorim to win certain games that he hasn't, especially with the reputation he's had at other clubs. My thinking is that he needs to beat the likes of Southampton, Wolves and Bournemouth, but it's okay to lose to Newcastle, Liverpool and the other top clubs.

"Amorim can't lose more of those winnable games or he's asking for trouble. Man United got a point against Liverpool and knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup, but it's only paper over the cracks."

- Dwight Yorke was speaking to Tribalfootball on behalf of CoinCasino