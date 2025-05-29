Real Betis president Haro unimpressed by Sevilla congratulating Chelsea and Maresca

Tribal Football
Real Betis president Angel Haro was left unimpressed by local rivals Sevilla congratulating Chelsea on last night's Europa Conference League final victory.

Betis were thumped 4-1 by Chelsea on Thursday night, with their bitter rivals Sevilla posting a congratulations to Blues manager and their former midfielder, Enzo Maresca.

Sevilla's post read: "Congratulations to our beloved Enzo Maresca on his first European title as a manager." 

 

 

We're in different worlds

In response, Haro took a thinly-veiled swipe at Sevilla for their post. 

He said on Partidazo de Cope, "I haven't seen it, but they're currently in a different war that doesn't interest me. We're focused on growth, on doing well next year, and they're in a very different war than ours."

"Would Betis have done that?" he was asked.

"Well, if it were up to me, no, but well, I don't know, if there's someone in the organization who does it, well, I wouldn't like it. But anyway, as I said, I haven't seen it, nor do I know exactly what they posted. Is it an official club tweet?"

Haro wanted to know. And when it was confirmed that it had indeed been from Sevilla, he replied:  "Well, I also congratulate Sevilla for staying in the Primera Division this year."

 

