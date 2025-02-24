Maddison says Tottenham’s injured players felt “helpless” as young stars took control

Midfielder James Maddison admitted Tottenham’s injured senior players felt “helpless” while young teammates took on “great responsibility” during the squad’s injury crisis.

Spurs have battled horrendous injury luck throughout the 2024/25 season, but key players are finally returning at a crucial stage.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maddison is one of five to return in the past fortnight, alongside Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Wilson Odobert, and Brennan Johnson.

"The physio room was busier than the changing room. It's tough," he told reporters.

"You look at the names who were out as well, it wasn't bit-part players, it was strong players from the XI, senior players. So it was difficult.

"We've got a lot of young players having to take on great responsibility.

“When you're a senior player who's out - and I only had a small injury but I'm talking for the likes of Cuti Romero, Micky van de Ven, even Vicario was out for three months. It's tough for them seeing the young lads having to deal with it, without being able to help.

"That's the worst thing about football when you're injured. You're helpless, you can't help the team out there, you have to watch. It drives you insane."