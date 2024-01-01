Mac Allister: Liverpool teammates would say Klopp was my Dad!

Liverpool attacker Alexis Mac Allister is proud of his relationship with former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp signed Mac Allister last year from Brighton.

The Argentina international told Clank!: "We have an incredible relationship, he has always treated me with so much love and respect. I also have to accept that my teammates tell me that I'm his son. I've been counting on it all year. You know how it is, some get jealous and say: 'your Dad, your Dad'."

Mac Allister continued: "I admire him, I have a great relationship with him. He wrote to me after the (Copa America) final and we talked a lot during the year. I'm grateful because he gave me the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs of the world.

"He opened doors for me and defended and helped me from the first minute."