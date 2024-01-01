Tribal Football
Most Read
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Arsenal set to make HUGE bid for Real Sociedad playmaker

Mac Allister: Liverpool teammates would say Klopp was my Dad!

Mac Allister: Liverpool teammates would say Klopp was my Dad!
Mac Allister: Liverpool teammates would say Klopp was my Dad!
Mac Allister: Liverpool teammates would say Klopp was my Dad!Action Plus
Liverpool attacker Alexis Mac Allister is proud of his relationship with former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp signed Mac Allister last year from Brighton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Argentina international told Clank!: "We have an incredible relationship, he has always treated me with so much love and respect. I also have to accept that my teammates tell me that I'm his son. I've been counting on it all year. You know how it is, some get jealous and say: 'your Dad, your Dad'."

Mac Allister continued: "I admire him, I have a great relationship with him. He wrote to me after the (Copa America) final and we talked a lot during the year. I'm grateful because he gave me the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs of the world. 

"He opened doors for me and defended and helped me from the first minute."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMac Allister AlexisKlopp JurgenLiverpool
Related Articles
Mac Allister makes Liverpool pledge
Achterberg reveals how Liverpool's Brazilian star could have left the club with Klopp this summer
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold: Klopp for England?