Sunderland reach agreement to sign Lyon's Malick Fofana

Sunderland have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Lyon winger Malick Fofana.

The 21-year-old has been granted permission by the French side to undergo a medical with the Black Cats ahead of signing a five-year-deal, per David Ornstein of The Athletic.

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The deal is reportedly worth 30 million euros plus add-ons.

It is believed the paperwork is still to be completed but the deal is on ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Fofana would join Thomas Meunier, Dayann Methalie and Jules Ahoka to become Sunderland's fourth summer signing.

The wide man has scored twice in six appearances for Lyon this season, and has scored 19 in total over the course of two-and-a-half years.

Fofana will now play his football under manager Regis Le Bris as Sunderland prepare for Europa League action this season.