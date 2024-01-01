Lopetegui relieved as West Ham defeat Bournemouth in Cup

Tribal Football
West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui was happy to see off Bournemouth in their Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday.

West Ham won 1-0 as Jarrod Bowen struck on 88 minutes.

Lopetegui later said: "The important thing is that we are into the next round.

"We came up against a very good team, who gave us some difficulties. We suffered but it’s the only way that I know to go forward, suffering and being able to overcome a very good team.

"Not luck, as you have to work very hard to have this luck. Sometimes you are a little lucky, but in the end the team is ready to suffer, to run, to fight and take advantage of our strengths.

"Of course, we have to improve but I prefer to keep the good things, and today the good things for sure is that we overcame a very good team.

"They had clear chances, we did too, but in the end fortunately we scored, we won and it’s us to go forward.

"It’s very important to keep another clean sheet. That allows you to be closer to win always.

"We have to insist on this. We have to improve other things for sure, but we are happy with the clean sheets and we have to keep on with that."

