Lopetegui lays out his ambitions for West Ham

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui admitted that he was looking forward to taking the club up the Premier League table.

The Spaniard has come in to replace David Moyes after signing a long-term contract this summer.

Lopetegui was asked during his press conference why he chose the Hammers and stated the club’s ambition was a key reason.

He said: “There are a lot of reasons. I'm very happy here, I see a lot of friends here.

“I am where I want to be. I'm at a big Club, in my opinion one of the big London Clubs, and I think we have big potential. You look at the stadium, the fans - everything is in place here.

“We have a good platform - the squad, the team and the players - to go one step up, improve and to make a big noise.”

He then spoke about his style of play and on why he stayed in England after leaving Wolves a year ago.

He stated: “The style has to help you to win, that is the first step.

“We have to be able to have the initiative, to be aggressive with the ball. But my aim as a coach is to have everything - to understand the game and have the right answers.

“We have to know how to win games, whether we have the initiative or not. In football you always have an important thing to do, and you can always improve.”

He finished: “I always say that my first thought after my first experience in England was to come back to the Premier League.

“I stayed a long time in England, learning a lot about the football. I have seen a lot of matches in the Premier League, because my aim was clear to stay here.”