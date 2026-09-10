'Look at some of my colleagues' - Newcastle's Jaissle questions officials over booking

Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle is unhappy with the inconsistency from Premier League referees.

The 38-year-old has surprised many with Newcastle’s strong start to the season following a pretty turbulent summer for the club.

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Newcastle currently sit in seventh, with one win and two draws from their opening three Premier League games.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing, however. Jaissle picked up a booking during the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday (September 5).

Reflecting on the decision, the German remains as perplexed a few days later as he did when he receive the card.

"I hope I don't need to adapt," he told reporters.

"I was really clear that I was disappointed. I made that also really clear in many aspects because, from my point of view, if you're 20cm outside your box and you encourage and support your own team in a positive way, an emotional way, I'm not sure if that's then a yellow card."

Newcastle face Leeds United at Elland Road in their next Premier League game on Monday night (September 14).