Ansser Sadiq
London-backed Sportsbank closer to buying into Palace
A deal for an investment group to buy a large stake in Crystal Palace is nearing its conclusion.

A bid of around £230 million for Palace co-owner John Textor’s 45 percent stake is going to be accepted.

Sportsbank is the group that has put in the offer, per The Mail, and are hoping to wrap up the deal in a week’s time.

Two London businessmen Zechariah Janjua and Navshir Jaffer are the men behind the bid.

Sportsbank is said to be made up of individuals who support Palace, which Textor appreciates.

The club will be in good hands moving forward, as it attempts to avoid relegation this season.

