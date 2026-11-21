Rumours linking struggling Manchester United forward Amad Diallo with a possible transfer move away in January have been bolstered.

The 24-year-old is without a goal for United since their 4-4 Premier League draw with Bournemouth last December and he's made just eight appearances across all competitions this season, providing a single assist.

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According to Turkish outlet NTV Spor, Besiktas are willing to offer the winger a way out of Manchester to help revive his stalling career, and he's due for key talks with Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days.

Besiktas are rumoured to be ready to pay around £37.5 million in the January transfer window, and the Ivorian is considering an exit, as per reports from Africa Foot.

However, the player himself could look to stay in the Premier League, with Aston Villa also tracking his situation with interest. with the 24-year-old under contract at Old Trafford until 2030.