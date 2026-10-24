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Liverpool vs Brighton: Confirmed team news as Iraola hopes to jumpstart title race

Liverpool vs Brighton: Confirmed team news as Iraola hopes jumpstart title race
Liverpool vs Brighton: Confirmed team news as Iraola hopes jumpstart title raceREUTERS

Liverpool welcome Brighton to Anfield this Sunday as both teams fight for a spot inside the top four.

Liverpool are still searching for their first league win at home under Andoni Iraola, who could push into the title race with a win against the Seagulls.

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The Reds have a real task on their hands, however, as Brighton have been in incredible form in the Premier League, winning each of their last four, moving them up into third position, five points behind leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool are nine points from leaders Manchester City and six from second-placed Arsenal. A win would shoot them into third as they hope their title rivals drop points this weekend.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Liverpool are without Giovanni Leoni, Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike, but there are also serious doubts about Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Munoz as they are assessed before the clash.

Brighton, meanwhile, are missing Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Mats Wieffer and Stefano Tzimas, whilst Pascal Struijk, Mats Wieffer and Yankuba Minteh are doubts.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion kick-off time

The teams clash at Anfield for a 14:00 kick-off, UK time, in what should be a thrilling clash.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Brighton & Hove Albion: Verbruggen, Boscagli, Vuskovic, Dunk, Kadioglu, Gross, Chema, Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper, Kostoulas

Form

Liverpool: WWWLW

Brighton: DWWWW

Key stats

Brighton have won their last four Premier League matches without conceding.

Liverpool are winless in their previous five Premier League home games, drawing four and losing one.

Alexander Isak has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances, whilst Florian Wirtz leads the Premier League for chances created this season, with 20 overall and 18 from open play.

Liverpool have won three games this season after conceding first, already exceeding their total of two for the entirety of last season.

Just five goals conceded in the league for Brighton, joint-best in the division with Arsenal.

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