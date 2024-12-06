Liverpool upbeat on Konate contract talks

Liverpool are making positive progress in new contract talks with Ibrahima Konate.

The France defender's current contract runs to 2026.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Talks over new deal for Ibrahima Konaté at Liverpool keep proceeding as planned, club confident to get it sealed.

"LFC management and coaching staff happy with Ibrahima as they want him to be part of long term project."

The 25-year-old has so far been able to score five goals in 108 games in Liverpool's jersey.

