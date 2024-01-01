Liverpool U21 defeat Man Utd

Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton's goal gave their U21s a 1-0 victory away at Manchester United.

The young Reds were successful against the young Red Devils in Premier League 2 on Sunday.

The midfielder decided the contest at Leigh Sports Village with an impressive finish during the second half.

Reds goalkeeper Kornel Misciur had helped his team stay level before the goal and maintain their lead afterward.

He pulled off several impressive saves to ensure the game remained in his team’s favour.

One chance for United came when former Liverpool player Ethan Ennis was denied by Miscuir’s outstretched hand.