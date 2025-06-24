David Alaba set to leave Real Madrid for free

Tribal Football
David Alaba reportedly has no future under Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid and will leave on a free transfer once his contract expires next season.

Real Madrid have no intention of renewing his deal with the club following two injury-plagued seasons, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Alaba has played just 31 games across all competitions in the last two years, tearing his ACL in December 2023 and then suffering an adductor injury in the same leg in early 2025.

The Spanish giants are also understood to be keen to offload his massive wages with the Austria international currently making an annual salary worth €22.5 million.

Alonso appears to be happy with the defenders he has at his disposal following the signing of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth and the emergence of Raul Asencio.

