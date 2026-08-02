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Liverpool suffer second-half collapse against Leeds in Chicago

Liverpool suffer second-half collapse against Leeds in Chicago
Liverpool suffer second-half collapse against Leeds in ChicagoMelissa Tamez / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the United States ended in disappointment as they suffered a 4-2 defeat to Leeds United at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

The Reds looked in control at half-time after Luke Chambers opened the scoring inside seven minutes, before Florian Wirtz doubled their advantage five minutes before the break.

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However, Leeds produced a remarkable second-half comeback. Brendan Aaronson pulled one back in the 60th minute before Dominic Calvert-Lewin levelled soon after. 

Sean Longstaff then completed the turnaround with a deflected effort, while Calvert-Lewin added his second with a powerful header five minutes from time.

Liverpool made several changes after the break, including Ryan Gravenberch for his first pre-season appearance.

 Despite creating opportunities, the Reds could not respond as Leeds secured an impressive victory.

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Dominic Calvert-LewinLiverpoolLeedsPremier League

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