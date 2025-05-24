Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool striker Salah named Premier League Player of the Year
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been named Premier League Player of the Year.

The award is decided after votes from the public are combined with those from a panel of football experts.

It is the second time Salah has won the title, having also been recognised for season 2017/18. It is also the first time since 2018-19 that a Manchester City player has not won the award.

Salah was also named Player of the Year by the Football Writers' Association earlier this week.

This season, ahead of Sunday's finale against Crystal Palace, Salah has scored 28 Premier League goals and made 18 assists.

