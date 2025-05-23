Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Salah eyes Ballon d'Or after trophy-filled season with Liverpool
Mohamed Salah believes this year is his best chance to win the Ballon d'Or after playing a key role in Liverpool's Premier League title victory.

Despite being widely considered one of the Premier League's top players, the Egyptian has never finished in the top three for the award.

However, he feels he has a stronger chance of winning the award when the ceremony takes place in Paris this September.

Salah told Sky Sports: "I would say I never had a season like this and winning big trophies so I would say this is my best chance to get it right now while I'm in the club because it's been a crazy year, a crazy season with a trophy. It's given me a good chance."

