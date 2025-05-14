Tribal Football
Liverpool striker Nunez suffers international ban blow

Liverpool striker Nunez suffers international ban blow
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been told he must serve the remainder of his international ban with Uruguay.

Nunez's appeal against the ban was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

The striker was banned by Conmebol for five international games and fined $20,000 after clashing with fans at the end of Uruguay's Copa America semifinal against Colombia last year.

Nunez served two matches of the ban before Cas agreed to halt the suspension to hear the appeal lodged by the Uruguayan Football Association. But now the suspension has been upheld.

"The panel found that in this case the principle of self-defence does not apply," said Cas.

"The conduct of the players constituted a voluntary, violent and unjustified action which was in violation of the Conmebol disciplinary code."

