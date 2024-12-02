Liverpool's Van Dijk opens up on argument with Walker after Man City clash
The Reds and Manchester City skippers were involved in a war of words during their Premier League clash at Anfield.
Liverpool won the game 2-0 to go 11 points clear of City in the title race, with Van Dijk speaking about Walker post-game.
“I was annoyed by the fact that he started the toss without me,” Van Dijk explained.
“I was busy with my mascot and took a bit of time but he started the coin toss quite quickly.
“I was a little annoyed by that but look, good game, we won and we move on.”
