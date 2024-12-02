Liverpool's Van Dijk opens up on argument with Walker after Man City clash

Van Dijk opens up on argument with Walker after Man City clash

Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk has spoken about his disagreement with Kyle Walker this weekend.

The Reds and Manchester City skippers were involved in a war of words during their Premier League clash at Anfield.

Liverpool won the game 2-0 to go 11 points clear of City in the title race, with Van Dijk speaking about Walker post-game.

“I was annoyed by the fact that he started the toss without me,” Van Dijk explained.

“I was busy with my mascot and took a bit of time but he started the coin toss quite quickly.

“I was a little annoyed by that but look, good game, we won and we move on.”

