Virgil van Dijk reveals he 'so badly' wanted Liverpool move after Gerrard call

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has opened up on the role Steven Gerrard played in helping he decide on a move to Anfield in January 2018.

The Reds failed to secure a deal for the Dutch international ahead of the 2017/18 season and were forced to wait until the winter transfer window to land a £75M agreement with Southampton.

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Van Dijk has gone on to establish himself as a club icon on Merseyside, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and two Premier League titles in 2020 and 2025.

As he moves into the final year of his contract at the club, the 35-year-old is on course to break through the 400+ game mark for the Liverpool, ahead of a likely summer exit in 2027.

As part of their promotion for a new LFC original film, 'Captains', which will be released on Tuesday 18 August, Gerrard confirmed his pre-move chat with Van Dijk and the centre-back admitted it was a key turning point.

"He phoned me at the time. I knew his agent really well. It was either City or Liverpool for him," Gerrard recalled.

"He said to me, 'I haven't phoned you to push me one way or the other, because I know which way you're going to push me. But just tell me a little bit about Liverpool?'

"I said, 'if it's about what the clubs stand for and what their about, you're wasting your time because I think you already know the answer to that.'

"It was an interesting conversation and I was so happy he chose us."

"Of course I remember the call. Yourself and Hendo were very important for me, together with Jurgen," Van Djk replied.

"For me to speak to you, it was already massive. That feeling of, like, I want to play for this club so badly, it was so intense."