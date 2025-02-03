Liverpool's Jones admits he wants to contribute more to the team this season

Curtis Jones was delighted with Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth and his impact off the bench.

He provided the assist for Mohamed Salah’s brilliant second goal after coming on in the 61st minute.

Advertisement Advertisement

The appearance marked his return from a knee injury that had kept him out of the previous two games.

On the win, he stated: “It was an important game. We always have to win games, of course we do, there's teams that are close in the league that are winning games as well. I think that every game is important. Of course, they're a team that's in great form and the style of play is hard to play against. But we did well and came away with the win, so that's the important thing.”

On the second goal, he added: It's huge. Away from home, the fans can smell a little bit of blood. I wouldn't say that we took our foot off the gas but I think a team like them, they're going to find a way back into the game – they came close. But then I came on the pitch, I got an assist as well and (helped) change the game, so I'm happy with that as well.”

On his own contributions, he finished: “I'm just a lad who loves to play the game. If I start the game, if I don't, I want to impact the game as much as I can. I want to score more goals, I want to assist more goals, I want to help the team even more. I don't just want to be a lad that's here because I'm part of the team and to see games out. It shows the trust as well that I've got. I had a small injury on my MCL, I'm back after 10 days out and I've come in and impacted the game. That's what I try to do.”