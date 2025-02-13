Liverpool's Elliott mocks Everton saying he only heard Liverpool fans during the derby

Midfielder Harvey Elliott has risked upsetting Everton fans by claiming he only heard Liverpool supporters during Wednesday’s intense Merseyside derby.

The fiery clash saw Everton take the lead through Beto before Liverpool responded with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah.

James Tarkowski’s dramatic stoppage-time equalizer sent Goodison into a frenzy, with tensions boiling over as four red cards were shown.

Speaking in a post-match interview, he said: “This game feels like a loss. But I think because of everything that happened, we need to look at the bigger picture you know and it’s a point on the board at a tough ground.

“Circumstances as well with it being the last Merseyside derby here.” Asked further if he felt the home crowd’s energy, he added: “Not really.”