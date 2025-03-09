Liverpool's 2-goal Salah: We didn't play well today

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah admits Southampton made them work hard for Saturday's win.

The Reds were 1-0 down at halftime thanks to Will Smallbone's goal, but fought back via Darwin Nunez and two Salah penalties to win 3-1 at Anfield.

Salah told the club's website afterwards: "Yeah, it was a tough game, they had a good game plan. It worked well first half for them. But I’m glad that we managed to come back in the second half and win the game.

"A bit of frustration (at halftime). The manager (Arne Slot), his head, was like going for us – but that’s something you need sometimes. Because first half, the game was sloppy, we just were slow and taking our time and in the last minute they managed to (go ahead in) the game. But we are now more experienced, we can manage that situation and I’m glad that we did.

"I don’t think we played well today. Maybe second half we played a little bit better, but first half we didn’t play well at all. But if you want to win the Champions League or the Premier League, you have to win those kinds of games."

Salah's brace sees him match Sergio Aguero's 184 Premier League goals to make them equal fifth on the goalscoring table.

He added, "I knew about the record but I didn’t think about it while I was playing. But I know about the record. It’s a good record to be equalising; Sergio is a great player, he was a legend here for the league. So I’m happy about that and I’m happy about the win as well."