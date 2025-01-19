Liverpool's 2-goal hero Nunez: You must never give up

Darwin Nunez was full of pride after his role in Liverpool's late, late win at Brentford.

Nunez struck twice in injury-time for the 2-0 triumph.

He said afterwards, “I think you have to stay mentally strong, never give up.

“There are moments that are very difficult for us players - for me, it’s right now, but I never throw the towel in. I always carry on working in training. If I need to stay to practise more, I stay, to improve.

“I think the work that I do on the pitch to help the team, to defend as well, I think I’ve always done it well. But I haven’t scored goals and I know people look at that: the striker has to score goals.

“The truth is that I’m going through a rough patch and like I said before, I always stay focused on my job and I’m always going to give everything for Liverpool. It’s really important to keep my head up and to always say, ‘OK, I’ve got to work because I need to improve.’

“And I stay strong with this mentality and with the support of my family and of course the fans, who are incredible.”

Nunez added: “Now I have to keep on working. These two goals will definitely help to build my confidence. I’m very happy with the win for the team.”