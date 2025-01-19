Brentford defender Van den Berg "proud" after Liverpool defeat

Brentford defender Sepp van den Berg drew positives after their home defeat to Liverpool.

The Bees lost 2-0 after a late brace struck by Darwin Nunez.

But Van den Berg said afterwards: “We can be proud of ourselves - I am proud of the team.

“We did very well against the best team in the league - maybe the best team in the world.

“We knew it was going to be very difficult and it was. But we did well, particularly during the second half, and created some good chances. We played well. We were brave; we played out from the back.

“It’s very unfortunate to concede two goals like that in the last few minutes.”