Liverpool are reportedly pushing to sign a new midfielder in the January transfer window as a priority following key talks with Andoni Iraola.

The Spanish coach was unable to bolster his engine room during the summer, and he wants to change that at the start of 2027, with AS Monaco's Lamine Camara his primary target.

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The Senegal international was pursued by Chelsea up until summer deadline day, as Enzo Fernandez headed out of the club, but the Reds have already held positive talks with the player’s representatives.

No formal offer has been put forward at this stage - as per Caught Offside - and Chelsea remain in the running with his current side expected to demand around €70 million.

Camara continues to impress in his third season in the first team with seven goals from 81 appearances.