Liverpool prepared to listen to offers for Elliott

Liverpool are prepared to listen to offers for Harvey Elliott this summer.

The midfielder has expressed frustration over a lack of playing opportunities under manager Arne Slot this season.

And Sky Deutschland says Liverpool are willing to sell the former Fulham prospect for the right price at the end of the season.

Elliott said earlier this year: “We've had those conversation but it's not just me.

“There are other lads in the team who maybe haven't played as much as they want and are probably doing the same thing.

“I just have to keep working hard, keep trying to help the team out whenever I'm needed and just wait for my opportunity. I don't expect to come in and play straight away. I want to help my team out as much as I can and the club and give everything I can.”