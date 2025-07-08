Liverpool players return to training surrounded by tributes to Diogo Jota

Tributes have been left by supporters for Diogo Jota outside Liverpool's training ground as the players return to training.

Many are still mourning the loss of Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, who both died in a car accident in the early hours of Thursday in a tragic event that shocked the footballing world. The funeral took place on Saturday in their hometown of Gondomar, with many players such as captain Virgil van Dijk, Scotland defender Andy Robertson as well as manager Arne Slot in attendance to pay their respects.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Portuguese international, who wore the No.20 shirt for five seasons was remembered by supporters who laid scarfs, shirts and many other tributes at Anfield to pay their respects. Some have even been placed at the club's training ground where players have returned to today which players will see as they enter.

The club are still understood to be weighing up whether to proceed with their first friendly of the summer against Preston North End, which is currently scheduled for Sunday, July 13th at Deepdale which may be too soon for players to return to the pitch.

The squad had originally planned to begin training on Friday, but the tragedy led to a collective decision to delay the restart until Tuesday where many of the squad will now look to rebuild fitness after a much-needed break.

Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Conor Bradley were just some of the players spotted returning in what should be a light training session ahead of their clash this weekend which if it goes ahead will be televised for free as the two sides pay their respects to Jota and his family once more.