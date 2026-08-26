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Liverpool plan second midfield sale as Bajcetic asks for La Liga return

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic.
Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic.Profimedia

Liverpool are prepared to sell Spain U21 international Stefan Bajcetic before the summer transfer window closes on September 1st.

The 21-year-old did not play a single minute of action under former Reds boss Arne Slot last season after returning from loan spells at RB Salzburg and Las Palmas in 2024/25.

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Andoni Iraola has assessed him over the summer, as the Galicia-born playmaker is now back up to full fitness, but he does not feature in the Basque coach's plans moving forward.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now revealed talks are advanced for him to rejoin Celta Vigo as talks over personal terms continue.

Bajcetic spent seven years in Celta's youth set up, before moving to Liverpool in 2013, and a move back to Spain could reignite his stalled career after a difficult few years on Merseyside.

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Stefan BajceticLiverpoolCelta VigoPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball transfers

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