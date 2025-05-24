Liverpool plan new contract offer for Slot

Liverpool's board are planning to upgrade the contract of manager Arne Slot.

The Dutchman has led Liverpool to the Premier League title this season at first attempt.

The Mirror says Fenway Sports Group are preparing a six-year contract offer for Slot after he liftst the Premier League trophy on Sunday at Anfield.

Slot arrived from Feyenoord last summer, signing a three-year deal to 2027.

Asked about spending 10 years at Anfield, Slot said: “I could see it, yes. This club has a history of having managers for a long time and we also saw that with Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson.

I think, in general, in football and in life, there is not so much patience. Maybe England is an exception. So I could see myself working here for a long time because it's a great club to work for and I'm really happy over here.”