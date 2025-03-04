Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo
Zidane in awe of Bellingham at Real Madrid
Partey set to leave Arsenal this summer as Arteta eyes three stars including Zubimendi
Estevao matches Neymar record ahead of Chelsea move

Liverpool open talks with Bradley over new contract

Paul Vegas
Liverpool open talks with Bradley over new contract
Liverpool open talks with Bradley over new contractAction Plus
Liverpool have opened talks with Conor Bradley over a new contract.

Currently on £10,000-a-week, Liverpool are offering to upgrade the fullback's deal to around £75,000-a-week. The Reds also want to extend Bradley's contract from 2027 to 2030, says The Sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool are making their move as Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract runs down this season.

Bradley has made 22 appearances under manager Arne Slot this season.

The defender is in his second full season as a senior Liverpool player.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBradley ConorLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
BVB chief Kehl admits Liverpool, Chelsea target Gittens "frustrated"
Chelsea, Liverpool target Adeyemi leaves his future open
Ex-Liverpool, Fulham midfielder Kacaniklic announces retirement