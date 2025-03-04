Liverpool open talks with Bradley over new contract
Liverpool have opened talks with Conor Bradley over a new contract.
Currently on £10,000-a-week, Liverpool are offering to upgrade the fullback's deal to around £75,000-a-week. The Reds also want to extend Bradley's contract from 2027 to 2030, says The Sun.
Liverpool are making their move as Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract runs down this season.
Bradley has made 22 appearances under manager Arne Slot this season.
The defender is in his second full season as a senior Liverpool player.